Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $550,625.25 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $550,625.25 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,624,609,156 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

