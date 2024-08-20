Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $168.38. 1,119,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,068. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

