Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 185,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,871. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

