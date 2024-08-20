Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 516,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,950,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 5,277,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

