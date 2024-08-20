Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 3.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $16,671,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $16,040,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $80.61. 264,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

