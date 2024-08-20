Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.63. 3,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,656. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

