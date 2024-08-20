Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $159,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

VONG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.70. 608,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

