Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.09. 2,548,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,764. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.