Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.