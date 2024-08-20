Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 409,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.