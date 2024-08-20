Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,404,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.92. 586,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,743. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $191.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

