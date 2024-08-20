Valero Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 34,915 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 194% compared to the typical volume of 11,870 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 463,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $142.12. 2,325,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

