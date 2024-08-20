Vai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $4.19 million and $13,326.29 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,183,019 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

