Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.