Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a sell rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Upland Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

