United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:URI traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $716.24. 242,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

