United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 6.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $107,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,429. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

