Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Unilever by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 419,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

