Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.54 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Ultra has a market cap of $35.54 million and $1.62 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,718.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.23 or 0.00569216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08817777 USD and is up 8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,264,511.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

