UBS Group Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,212,000 after buying an additional 489,933 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $102,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.