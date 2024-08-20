UBS Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

