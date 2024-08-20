UBS Group Increases Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $11.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $8.75 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,372 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

