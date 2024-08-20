Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 93,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $97,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,934,191. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

