U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $148,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

