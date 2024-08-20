Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TYL traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $577.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,325 shares of company stock worth $8,173,368 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.