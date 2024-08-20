TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s previous close.
TT Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %
TTG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,831,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,178. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.20 ($2.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The company has a market capitalization of £292.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4,125.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.22.
About TT Electronics
