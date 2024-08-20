TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TT Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %

TTG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,831,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,178. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 133.60 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.20 ($2.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The company has a market capitalization of £292.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4,125.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.22.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

