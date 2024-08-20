Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.