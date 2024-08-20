TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading 8.1% Higher

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 72,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

