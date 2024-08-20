TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
THS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance
NYSE THS opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.49.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
