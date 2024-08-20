TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 500,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THS opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.