Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $367,800.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 133,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

