Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,406,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,466% from the previous session’s volume of 132,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Torrid Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $618.80 million, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

