Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.500-14.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toll Brothers also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-14.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

