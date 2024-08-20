TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

TKO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $120.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. XN LP lifted its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TKO Group by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TKO Group by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 812,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

