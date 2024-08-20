Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LCFS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.46. Tidewater Renewables has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

