Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) and Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Liberated Syndication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv -30.83% 2.17% 0.58% Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Liberated Syndication’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $877.69 million 0.73 -$259.30 million ($7.52) -2.38 Liberated Syndication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Liberated Syndication has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thryv.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thryv and Liberated Syndication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberated Syndication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Liberated Syndication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thryv beats Liberated Syndication on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. It also offers command center that enables SMBs to centralize all their communication through a modular, expandable, and customizable platform; and business center, a SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which offers customer relationship management, appointment scheduling, estimate and invoice creation, payments, document management, social media content, and online review management. In addition, the company provides marketing center, a marketing and advertising platform for AutoID, enhanced online presence, omni-channel paid campaigns, and marketing tools; Thryv Add-ons provides AI-assisted website development, SEO tools, google business profile optimization, and Hub by Thryv; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. Thryv Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content. The company also provides ad insertion services on producers' content. In addition, it offers shared web hosting, e-commerce, fully managed virtual private and dedicated server, customer self-managed dedicated server, domain-name registration, co-location, and content-delivery network services to businesses, bloggers, artists, musicians, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Webmayhem, Inc. and changed its name to Liberated Syndication Inc. in August 2016. Liberated Syndication Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

