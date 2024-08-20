Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.68. 81,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

