The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.52.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.14.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
