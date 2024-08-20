The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Trading 2.6% Higher

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 245,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,469,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.