The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.27. 3,302,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.25. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

