The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.