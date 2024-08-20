The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 87,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 254,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,436. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

