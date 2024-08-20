The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $48.24 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 180.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in AZEK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $40.79 on Thursday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.