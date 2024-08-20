Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $202.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,957. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

