Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.72. 76,336,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,174,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

