Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

