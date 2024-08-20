TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,182. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

