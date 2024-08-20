TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.01

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 69298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TC Energy by 107.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,609,000 after buying an additional 10,065,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $341,262,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

