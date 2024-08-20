TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$331,133.78 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$331,133.78.

Nancy Angenita Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 300 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.40, for a total value of C$17,820.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$61.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.51.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.