Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

