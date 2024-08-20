Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Tantech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.