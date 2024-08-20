Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,811,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $150.50. 1,064,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

